Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: FREQ)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $0.45 or 9.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.87M. FREQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.37, offering almost -1007.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.2% since then. We note from Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.47K.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Instantly FREQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is -2.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.34 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.09 percent over the past six months and at a -79.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Frequency Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.95 million and $4.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 211.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.10%.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.84% of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 54.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.63%. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 3.23 million shares worth $22.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.22% or 3.19 million shares worth $22.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $8.17 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $8.33 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.