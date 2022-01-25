Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.50, and it changed around $4.88 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43B. SI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $239.26, offering almost -140.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.67% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.01 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.86% year-to-date, but still down -27.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is -32.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.33 percent over the past six months and at a 17.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $56.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.76 million and $30.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.00%.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.77% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 75.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.78%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 345 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $210.85 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.37% or 1.69 million shares worth $195.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $94.83 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $78.25 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.