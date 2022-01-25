Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE)

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $621.07M. ONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.50, offering almost -2937.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.69% since then. We note from OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.64K.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Instantly ONE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.6300 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.32% year-to-date, but still down -19.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is -62.48% down in the 30-day period.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneSmart International Education Group Limited to make $237.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.40%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -396.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.14% per year for the next five years.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, and 58.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.37%. OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock is held by 34 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 30.61% of the shares, which is about 31.92 million shares worth $15.64 million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 7.54% or 7.86 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $73749.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.