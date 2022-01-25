First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. AG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.01, offering almost -135.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.82% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.12 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -8.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.50 percent over the past six months and at a 5.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.08%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.67% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, and 32.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.98%. First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 26.11 million shares worth $295.09 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.34% or 8.56 million shares worth $96.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.03 million shares worth $147.25 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.17 million shares worth around $126.24 million, which represents about 4.35% of the total shares outstanding.