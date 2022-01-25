Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 33.26 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.95M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -1135.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.62 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2380 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.84% year-to-date, but still down -11.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -10.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 6.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.76%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $37607.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.