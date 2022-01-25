Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have been traded, and its beta is 3.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.91, and it changed around -$0.95 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.63B. FTCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.87, offering almost -253.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.83% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.16 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.61% year-to-date, but still down -19.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is -31.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCH is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Farfetch Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.50 percent over the past six months and at a 135.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $677.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $607.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $540.11 million and $485.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.30%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 104.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.32%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 424 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 35.53 million shares worth $1.33 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.56% or 31.39 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Developing World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.43 million shares worth $353.25 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $292.92 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.