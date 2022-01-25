DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.66, and it changed around $3.08 or 5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.41B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.40, offering almost -139.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.49% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.21 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -29.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $125.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 61.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.48%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 8.07 million shares worth $626.36 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp, with 3.92% or 4.28 million shares worth $331.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $354.95 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $231.76 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.