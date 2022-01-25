CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $161.66, and it changed around -$5.61 or -3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.49B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $298.48, offering almost -84.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $150.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.2% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 182.50 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.31% year-to-date, but still down -5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -19.43% down in the 30-day period.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.84 percent over the past six months and at a 114.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $440.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.10%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 74.56% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 72.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.90%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,357 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 13.88 million shares worth $3.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.90% or 12.29 million shares worth $3.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $1.38 billion, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $658.82 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.