CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Shares Might Go Down -81.38% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.32M. CASI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -509.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CASI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Instantly CASI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7549 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.47% year-to-date, but still down -10.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is -24.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASI is forecast to be at a low of $3.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -493.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.05 percent over the past six months and at a 27.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $9.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.82 million and $5.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.50%.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.43% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 27.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.65%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 10.15 million shares worth $12.08 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 5.70% or 7.97 million shares worth $9.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 10.15 million shares worth $11.77 million, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $2.94 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.