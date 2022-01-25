Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 3.64 million shares of the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been traded, and its beta is 5.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.23 or 7.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.53M. CAPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -174.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.34% since then. We note from Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 181.91K.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CAPR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Instantly CAPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.41% year-to-date, but still down -8.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is -13.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAPR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -357.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.79 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.90%.

CAPR Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 10.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.54%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $3.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 0.3 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $2.36 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.