Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG): Today's Most Interesting Shares
Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG): Today's Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82B. BHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.93, offering almost -535.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.09% since then. We note from Bright Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BHG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.02% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is -19.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -290.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Bright Health Group Inc. to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares, and 65.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.15%. Bright Health Group Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 34.73% of the shares, which is about 218.21 million shares worth $1.78 billion.

Deer IX & Co. Ltd., with 10.29% or 64.65 million shares worth $527.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $38.55 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $31.97 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS
