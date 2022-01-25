Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 2.94 million shares of the Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.18, and it changed around $6.95 or 23.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. BALY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.92, offering almost -109.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.83% since then. We note from Bally’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 626.16K.

Bally’s Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BALY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bally’s Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Instantly BALY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.76 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.20% year-to-date, but still down -13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is -21.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BALY is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Bally’s Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.18 percent over the past six months and at a 855.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 52.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 260.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 268.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $598.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bally’s Corporation to make $627.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $118.1 million and $192.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 406.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 226.60%.

BALY Dividends

Bally’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.45% of Bally’s Corporation shares, and 78.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.11%. Bally’s Corporation stock is held by 228 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 19.02% of the shares, which is about 10.34 million shares worth $518.55 million.

Par Capital Management Inc, with 3.80% or 2.07 million shares worth $103.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $44.3 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $34.6 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.