Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 5.58 million shares of the Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.23 or 7.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. AMRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.25, offering almost -187.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.35% since then. We note from Amarin Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Amarin Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMRN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.28% year-to-date, but still down -15.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -11.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -490.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Amarin Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.11 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Amarin Corporation plc to make $145.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $167.25 million and $147.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.60%. Amarin Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 28.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Amarin Corporation plc shares, and 31.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.97%. Amarin Corporation plc stock is held by 270 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.52% of the shares, which is about 21.86 million shares worth $111.47 million.

Eversept Partners, LP, with 2.93% or 11.6 million shares worth $59.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $13.83 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $8.67 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.