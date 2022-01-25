Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.81, and it changed around -$0.55 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. ATUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.19, offering almost -176.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from Altice USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Altice USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ATUS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Altice USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.17 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.25% year-to-date, but still down -8.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is -9.06% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATUS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Altice USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.01 percent over the past six months and at a 89.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Altice USA Inc. to make $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.54 billion and $2.49 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

Altice USA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 256.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.76% per year for the next five years.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.37% of Altice USA Inc. shares, and 52.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.83%. Altice USA Inc. stock is held by 553 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 19.56 million shares worth $405.23 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 4.26% or 19.36 million shares worth $401.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.11 million shares worth $126.63 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $101.52 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.