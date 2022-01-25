Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ALHC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.43, and it changed around $0.5 or 7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. ALHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.59, offering almost -284.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.34% since then. We note from Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ALHC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.22 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.16% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is -42.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALHC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Alignment Healthcare Inc. to make $330.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.80%.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares, and 75.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.44%. Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 40.76% of the shares, which is about 76.33 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

Warburg Pincus LLC, with 13.25% or 24.8 million shares worth $396.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $75.7 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $74.15 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.