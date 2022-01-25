Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.20M. AERI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.30, offering almost -216.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.04% since then. We note from Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Instantly AERI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.71 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.99% year-to-date, but still down -10.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is -18.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.35 percent over the past six months and at a 10.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $30.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.68 million and $22.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.70%.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 107.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.94%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 4.38 million shares worth $49.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 3.42 million shares worth $39.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $14.98 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $13.47 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.