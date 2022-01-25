A Business Review Of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.42 million shares of the Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.60, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.36M. EXTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.97, offering almost -29.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.96% since then. We note from Exterran Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Exterran Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EXTN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exterran Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Instantly EXTN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.90 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.74% year-to-date, but still up 35.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is 61.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXTN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Exterran Corporation to make $182.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.60%.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of Exterran Corporation shares, and 60.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.54%. Exterran Corporation stock is held by 89 institutions, with Chai Trust Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 24.49% of the shares, which is about 8.16 million shares worth $36.22 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.60% or 1.87 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $3.14 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.22 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.