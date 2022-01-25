A Business Review Of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.51, and it changed around $4.2 or 10.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57B. BROS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.40, offering almost -78.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.76% since then. We note from Dutch Bros Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BROS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.46 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is -7.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BROS is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. to make $140.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Dutch Bros Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -79.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.20% per year for the next five years.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.52% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares, and 48.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.98%. Dutch Bros Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $112.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.42% or 1.52 million shares worth $65.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $38.27 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.46 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.