You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY).

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.33M. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -152.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.55% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 348.77K.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONCY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.41% year-to-date, but still up 24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 26.49% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCY is forecast to be at a low of $4.82 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -685.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -152.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.90 percent over the past six months and at a 9.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, and 1.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.93%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.44 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with 0.31% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 34659.0 shares worth $70704.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 33485.0 shares worth around $68309.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.