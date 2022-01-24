Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.52, and it changed around -$0.66 or -1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.00, offering almost -139.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.29% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.41K.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.40 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.80% year-to-date, but still up 5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is -19.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.77 day(s).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 57.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.57%. Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 4.59 million shares worth $215.93 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.23% or 3.48 million shares worth $163.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $66.56 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $25.49 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.