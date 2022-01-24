Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around -$0.33 or -9.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.31M. UROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -97.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.28% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.42K.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.77 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.26% year-to-date, but still down -17.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is -20.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UROY is forecast to be at a low of $3.94 and a high of $5.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Royalty Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.23 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.42% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares, and 14.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.05%. Uranium Royalty Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $9.33 million.

Sprott Inc., with 1.32% or 1.22 million shares worth $4.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.92 million shares worth $11.3 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $15.56 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.