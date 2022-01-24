Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.36 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.70M. URG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -97.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.61% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.56% year-to-date, but still down -12.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -14.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $2.02 and a high of $3.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.87 percent over the past six months and at a -55.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 27.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.37%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 3.71% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $15.5 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $8.83 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.