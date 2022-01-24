Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 5.25 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.27, and it changed around -$13.45 or -14.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.78B. UPST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $401.49, offering almost -406.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.37% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.76 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.72% year-to-date, but still down -15.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is -37.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $250.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $350.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Upstart Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.46 percent over the past six months and at a 739.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 628.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 245.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Upstart Holdings Inc. to make $254.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.71 million and $116.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 203.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.30%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.61% of Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, and 53.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.13%. Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is held by 530 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 12.4 million shares worth $3.92 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.41% or 4.43 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $452.0 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $398.97 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.