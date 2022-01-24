Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 2.25 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.61, and it changed around -$1.95 or -8.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.62B. TOST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.93, offering almost -239.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.92% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Toast Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.44 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.00% year-to-date, but still down -16.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -40.06% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -288.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -84.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $488.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $483.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of Toast Inc. shares, and 104.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.21%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Durable Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.95% of the shares, which is about 3.65 million shares worth $182.34 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.74% or 2.76 million shares worth $137.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $61.94 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $30.67 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.