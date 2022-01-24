Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.29, and it changed around -$1.84 or -8.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.32B. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.55, offering almost -173.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.51, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.01% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.39 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.33% year-to-date, but still down -15.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -25.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.73 percent over the past six months and at a 48.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. to make $67.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.02 million and $43.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.20%.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 102.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.21%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 16.91 million shares worth $557.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.72% or 12.04 million shares worth $396.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $133.1 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $68.14 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.