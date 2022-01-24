ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 22.22 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.41 or 32.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.20M. PIXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -184.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.82% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.98% year-to-date, but still up 18.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 76.14% up in the 30-day period.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.11% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 13.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.63%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $3.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.93% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $96384.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.