Shares Of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Could Show A Loss Of -700.0%

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.03 or -11.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.52M. AVGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -968.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -8.0% since then. We note from Avinger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Avinger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVGR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avinger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Instantly AVGR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3450 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.51% year-to-date, but still down -10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is -45.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -700.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Avinger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.96 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Avinger Inc. to make $2.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.73 million and $2.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.50%.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of Avinger Inc. shares, and 12.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.30%.