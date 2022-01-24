Risk-Taking Investors May Find MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.10, and it changed around -$1.31 or -9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $731.64M. MBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.90, offering almost -36.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.5% since then. We note from MBIA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 405.50K.

MBIA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MBI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MBIA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

Instantly MBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.51 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.04% year-to-date, but still down -19.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is 9.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBI is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MBIA Inc. to make $11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -62.30%. MBIA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -120.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MBI Dividends

MBIA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.28% of MBIA Inc. shares, and 71.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.42%. MBIA Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Kahn Brothers Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $63.84 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 8.20% or 4.46 million shares worth $57.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $17.0 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $17.49 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.