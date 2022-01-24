Risk-Taking Investors May Find Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around $0.28 or 9.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.41M. GMDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -362.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 857.99K.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.39 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.56% year-to-date, but still up 39.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 27.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMDA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -579.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -239.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.96 percent over the past six months and at a 13.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.50% in the next quarter.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 10.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.99% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, and 40.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.39%. Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is held by 87 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 5.38 million shares worth $21.07 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 7.94% or 4.69 million shares worth $18.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.56 million shares worth $23.53 million, making up 7.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $6.68 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.