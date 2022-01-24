Risk-Takers Will Like Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX).

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.10M. BXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -1147.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.88% since then. We note from Baudax Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2880 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.04% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -41.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1076.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -782.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.34 percent over the past six months and at a 79.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 165.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Baudax Bio Inc. to make $990k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76k and $198k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 715.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 400.00%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares, and 23.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.59%. Baudax Bio Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $2.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.57% or 1.33 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $1.32 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.