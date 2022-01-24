Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -80.56%

In today’s recent session, 2.98 million shares of the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.30M. RVPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -436.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.82% since then. We note from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.64K.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RVPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Instantly RVPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0699 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.14% year-to-date, but still down -19.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is -42.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVPH is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -464.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -464.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.83 percent over the past six months and at a 47.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.54% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 24.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.49%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $4.88 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 4.51% or 0.63 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $1.73 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 76880.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.