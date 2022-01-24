ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 8.88 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.85 or -48.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.10M. RETO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -311.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.72% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -48.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7700 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 67.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.35% year-to-date, but still up 17.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 81.80% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.30% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.03%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.27 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 95405.0 shares worth $74892.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22427.0 shares worth $19062.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.