Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.73, and it changed around -$0.28 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.70M. RENT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.77, offering almost -423.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.86% since then. We note from Rent the Runway Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Rent the Runway Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RENT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.80 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.96% year-to-date, but still down -17.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is -46.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RENT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -428.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -238.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rent the Runway Inc. to make $64.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.68% of Rent the Runway Inc. shares, and 60.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.22%. Rent the Runway Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $19.29 million.

Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd, with 0.07% or 41164.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.