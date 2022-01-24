Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.06M. PULM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -679.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Pulmatrix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

Instantly PULM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4386 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is -11.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PULM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1182.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

Pulmatrix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.84 percent over the past six months and at a 41.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.90%.

PULM Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares, and 23.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.86%. Pulmatrix Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.79% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $2.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.64% or 2.05 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.