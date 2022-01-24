Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.69M. PBTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -2657.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.71% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.60 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.27% year-to-date, but still down -13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -36.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.55%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 93179.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.10% or 43896.0 shares worth $49163.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22594.0 shares worth around $27338.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.