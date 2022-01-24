PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.17, and it changed around -$1.17 or -6.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $689.17M. PLBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.04, offering almost -289.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.85% since then. We note from PLBY Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

PLBY Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.45 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.30% year-to-date, but still down -28.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -43.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 171.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 129.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PLBY Group Inc. to make $77.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.33 million and $38.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.70%.

PLBY Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.89% of PLBY Group Inc. shares, and 64.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.61%. PLBY Group Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 41.08% of the shares, which is about 17.0 million shares worth $400.71 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 5.12% or 2.12 million shares worth $49.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $16.1 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $15.35 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.