Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 11.03 million shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.5 or 55.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.80M. PT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -115.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.22% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 316.12K.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Instantly PT has showed a green trend with a performance of 55.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 215.26% year-to-date, but still up 101.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 205.43% up in the 30-day period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.45%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.11 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 31349.0 shares worth $31349.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7937.0 shares worth $6090.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6075.0 shares worth around $6075.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.