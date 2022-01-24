Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 24.41 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.55, and it changed around $0.49 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.91B. PTON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $166.57, offering almost -504.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.61% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.39 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.63 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.33% year-to-date, but still down -15.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -30.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.74 percent over the past six months and at a -342.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -811.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -666.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 78.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.20%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 863 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 28.19 million shares worth $2.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.13% or 22.29 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $913.8 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.22 million shares worth around $628.21 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.