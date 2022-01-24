Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB): Decline Of -429.1% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.09 million shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around -$0.6 or -5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. PACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.69, offering almost -468.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.88, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.55% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PACB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.51 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.88% year-to-date, but still down -23.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is -53.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACB is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -429.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.89 percent over the past six months and at a -552.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -178.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. to make $37.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.14 million and $25.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.10%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, and 84.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.71%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 22.72 million shares worth $580.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.16% or 18.0 million shares worth $459.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 14.48 million shares worth $383.41 million, making up 6.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $273.0 million, which represents about 4.67% of the total shares outstanding.