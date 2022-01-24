Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.09M. NXTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.40, offering almost -1090.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.69% since then. We note from Nxt-ID Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Nxt-ID Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NXTD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Instantly NXTD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.98% year-to-date, but still down -18.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is 16.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXTD is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nxt-ID Inc. to make $4.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.70%.

NXTD Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.85% of Nxt-ID Inc. shares, and 21.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.80%. Nxt-ID Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.83 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.26% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 64830.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.