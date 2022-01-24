NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.90M. NRBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -508.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.7% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.34K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.20% year-to-date, but still down -14.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -27.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.52 percent over the past six months and at a 11.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.70%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.58% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 30.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.86%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $1.84 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.23% or 60792.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $1.52 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59547.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.