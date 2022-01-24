Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Shares Could Drop Up To -348.89%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $594.79M. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.81, offering almost -742.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.38% since then. We note from Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 951.93K.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NNOX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.28 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.63% year-to-date, but still down -7.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -39.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNOX is forecast to be at a low of $50.50 and a high of $50.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -348.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -348.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.61 percent over the past six months and at a -116.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nano-X Imaging Ltd. to make $220k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.88% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, and 13.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.04%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $15.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 0.59 million shares worth $13.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $3.73 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $3.58 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.