MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Stock Forecast: $12.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.28 or -9.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $609.84M. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -386.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.04% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

MoneyLion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ML as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MoneyLion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.24% year-to-date, but still down -11.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is -34.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ML is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -352.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -201.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to make $60.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.50%.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of MoneyLion Inc. shares, and 40.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.85%. MoneyLion Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.80% of the shares, which is about 13.13 million shares worth $88.88 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with 3.44% or 7.78 million shares worth $52.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund and ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.37 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF held roughly 78622.0 shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.