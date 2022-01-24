Metromile Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MILE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.17 or -11.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.00M. MILE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.39, offering almost -1410.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -11.85% since then. We note from Metromile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Metromile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MILE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metromile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8250 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.59% year-to-date, but still down -16.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -35.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MILE is forecast to be at a low of $2.05 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.88% of Metromile Inc. shares, and 68.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.40%. Metromile Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $33.31 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC, with 6.24% or 8.0 million shares worth $28.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.7 million shares worth $23.79 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $9.47 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.