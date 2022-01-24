Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.59M. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -99.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.27% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.92% year-to-date, but still down -14.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is -38.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -409.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -218.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.98 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $640k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. to make $410k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $355k and $350k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 80.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.40%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 45.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.64%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 20.17% of the shares, which is about 34.01 million shares worth $85.69 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.07% or 8.55 million shares worth $21.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $8.66 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $8.6 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.