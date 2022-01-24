Let’s Get Started On The Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 12.89 million shares of the Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.29 or -22.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.05M. AMST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.06, offering almost -788.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.73% since then. We note from Amesite Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.06K.

Amesite Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amesite Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Instantly AMST has showed a red trend with a performance of -22.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.97% year-to-date, but still down -4.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is -10.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMST is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -586.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -586.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amesite Inc. to make $760k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.48% of Amesite Inc. shares, and 4.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.84%. Amesite Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Invenomic Capital Management, LP, with 1.27% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.