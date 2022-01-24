Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.08M. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -806.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.06% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITRM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4089 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.73% year-to-date, but still down -14.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -28.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITRM is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Iterum Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.43 percent over the past six months and at a 78.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.80% in the next quarter.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, and 4.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.27%. Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is held by 45 institutions, with Canaan Partners X LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 1.73 million shares worth $0.97 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with 0.80% or 1.46 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 33113.0 shares worth around $17682.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.