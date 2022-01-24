Is Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around -$1.03 or -13.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. SLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -125.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.13% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.90 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -15.43% up in the 30-day period.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Solid Power Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.99% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 19.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.01%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $33.89 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 1.81% or 3.03 million shares worth $30.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 76000.0 shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.