Is Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.50, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. MYOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.43, offering almost -103.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.67% since then. We note from Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.69K.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.44 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.29% year-to-date, but still down -7.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is -17.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.34 percent over the past six months and at a 26.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 307.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. to make $64.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 161.00%.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.25% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 38.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.86%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 6.69 million shares worth $150.23 million.

Bellevue Group AG, with 6.18% or 5.77 million shares worth $129.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $44.9 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $32.3 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.