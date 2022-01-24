IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.56 or -25.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.10M. IMCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.55, offering almost -1983.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -32.3% since then. We note from IM Cannabis Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 670.03K.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.03% year-to-date, but still down -21.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is -35.42% down in the 30-day period.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

IM Cannabis Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.51 percent over the past six months and at a 72.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.56% of IM Cannabis Corp. shares, and 13.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.31%. IM Cannabis Corp. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 4.36 million shares worth $15.4 million.

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with 1.96% or 1.34 million shares worth $4.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.21 million shares worth $14.86 million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.